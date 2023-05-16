Comets Sign Ibragimov to One Year Deal
May 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY. - Utica Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon, announced today that the team has signed forward Timur Ibragimov to a one-year AHL contract for the 2023-24 season.
Ibragimov, 22, hails from St. Petersburg, Russia and was originally drafted by the San Jose Sharks during the sixth round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Ibragimov played 15 games with the Comets during the regular season scoring three goals and three assists while adding an assist in two playoff games. Last season, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound forward also skated with the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL playing 53 games while scoring 11 goals and 21 assists for 32 points. In 38 career AHL games, he has totaled four goals and four assists for eight points.
For more information on season ticket packages and the 2023-24 season, visit uticacomets.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 16, 2023
- Toronto Marlies Visit Rochester Americans in Game Three of North Division Final - Toronto Marlies
- Wranglers Fall to Firebirds in Triple Overtime in Game 3 - Calgary Wranglers
- North Division Final Shifts Back to Rochester for Game 3 Wednesday at Blue Cross Arena - Rochester Americans
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2023 Summer Tour Appearances Across Northeast Ohio - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Sign Ibragimov to One Year Deal - Utica Comets
- Firebirds Take Series Lead on Ryker Evans' Triple Overtime Winner - Coachella Valley Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utica Comets Stories
- Comets Sign Ibragimov to One Year Deal
- Comets' Season Ends with 4-1 Loss to Marlies in Game Four
- Comets Defeated 5-2 in Game 3 by Marlies
- First Ever Live Performance at the Utica University Nexus Center Coming June 10th
- Sam Laberge Named Comets 2022-23 IOA/American Speciatly AHL Man of the Year