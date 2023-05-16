Comets Sign Ibragimov to One Year Deal

Utica, NY. - Utica Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon, announced today that the team has signed forward Timur Ibragimov to a one-year AHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Ibragimov, 22, hails from St. Petersburg, Russia and was originally drafted by the San Jose Sharks during the sixth round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Ibragimov played 15 games with the Comets during the regular season scoring three goals and three assists while adding an assist in two playoff games. Last season, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound forward also skated with the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL playing 53 games while scoring 11 goals and 21 assists for 32 points. In 38 career AHL games, he has totaled four goals and four assists for eight points.

