Cleveland Monsters Announce 2023 Summer Tour Appearances Across Northeast Ohio
May 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced the 2023 Monsters Summer Tour that will feature over 30 stops at various locations in Northeast Ohio. The Monsters annual Summer Tour continues to bring hockey and fun to the community each offseason from May until September.
This fan-interactive hockey tour will include the new Monsters Five Hole Challenge, temporary tattoos, eye black, giveaways, photo opportunities along with special appearances from the Monsters mascot, Sully. Full details of dates and events of the 2023 Monsters Summer Tour can be found here with any date or time changes communicated as they happen.
"The Monsters Summer Tour is a great opportunity to get the Monsters brand in front of new and existing fans throughout Northeast Ohio and continue to connect with our incredible fanbase," said Monsters VP of Marketing & Communications Ben Adams. "There's nothing like summer in Cleveland, and we are thrilled to support and participate in some of the amazing community events that summer brings."
Date Event Time Location Link
Saturday, May 20 Rid-All Community Fair 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Otter Avenue More Information
Tuesday, May 23 Pinecrest Play Days 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pinecrest More Information
Tuesday, June 6 Crocker Kids 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Crocker Park More Information
Saturday, June 10 Ahuja Sports Grand Opening 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. University Hospitals Ahuja More Information
Sunday, June 11 Block Party 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crocker Park More Information
Thursday, June 15 SouthPark Summer Madness 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. SouthPark Mall More Information
Saturday, June 17 Juneteenth Freedom Festival 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mall C More Information
Sunday, June 18 Duct Tape Festival Noon to 5 p.m. Mercy Health Stadium More Information
Friday, June 23 ESPN Block Party Noon to 7 p.m. Flats East Bank More Information
Saturday, June 24 Saint Ambrose Summer Festival 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Brunswick More Information
Friday, June 30 Van Aken Block Party 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Van Aken District More Information
Tuesday, July 11 Crocker Kids 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Crocker Park More Information
Thursday, July 13 Putting with Police 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mud Run Golf Course More Information
Saturday, July 15 Summer Meltdown 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Downtown Lakewood More Information
Monday, July 24 Radio 1 Family Fun Day 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cleveland Metroparks Zoo More Information
Tuesday, July 25 Pinecrest Play Days 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pinecrest More Information
Saturday, July 29 Fairview Summerfest Noon to 8 p.m. Bohlken Park More Information
Sunday, August 6 The Fest Noon to 8 p.m. Center for Pastoral Leadership More Information
Tuesday, August 8 Crocker Kids 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Crocker Park More Information
Tuesday, August 15 Fun at First and Main 10 a.m. to noon Downtown Hudson More Information
Saturday, September 9 Safety Fair 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aquatic Center More Information
Saturday, September 16 Safety Fair 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Home Depot at Elyria More Information
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 16, 2023
- Toronto Marlies Visit Rochester Americans in Game Three of North Division Final - Toronto Marlies
- Wranglers Fall to Firebirds in Triple Overtime in Game 3 - Calgary Wranglers
- North Division Final Shifts Back to Rochester for Game 3 Wednesday at Blue Cross Arena - Rochester Americans
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2023 Summer Tour Appearances Across Northeast Ohio - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Sign Ibragimov to One Year Deal - Utica Comets
- Firebirds Take Series Lead on Ryker Evans' Triple Overtime Winner - Coachella Valley Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2023 Summer Tour Appearances Across Northeast Ohio
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2023 Summer Youth Hockey Grow the Game Initiatives
- Dillon Simpson Named Cleveland Monsters 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year
- Monsters to Donate $23,000 to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital
- Monsters Fall 4-1 to Amerks in Final Game of 2022-23 Season