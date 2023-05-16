Cleveland Monsters Announce 2023 Summer Tour Appearances Across Northeast Ohio

May 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced the 2023 Monsters Summer Tour that will feature over 30 stops at various locations in Northeast Ohio. The Monsters annual Summer Tour continues to bring hockey and fun to the community each offseason from May until September.

This fan-interactive hockey tour will include the new Monsters Five Hole Challenge, temporary tattoos, eye black, giveaways, photo opportunities along with special appearances from the Monsters mascot, Sully. Full details of dates and events of the 2023 Monsters Summer Tour can be found here with any date or time changes communicated as they happen.

"The Monsters Summer Tour is a great opportunity to get the Monsters brand in front of new and existing fans throughout Northeast Ohio and continue to connect with our incredible fanbase," said Monsters VP of Marketing & Communications Ben Adams. "There's nothing like summer in Cleveland, and we are thrilled to support and participate in some of the amazing community events that summer brings."

Date Event Time Location Link

Saturday, May 20 Rid-All Community Fair 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Otter Avenue More Information

Tuesday, May 23 Pinecrest Play Days 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pinecrest More Information

Tuesday, June 6 Crocker Kids 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Crocker Park More Information

Saturday, June 10 Ahuja Sports Grand Opening 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. University Hospitals Ahuja More Information

Sunday, June 11 Block Party 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crocker Park More Information

Thursday, June 15 SouthPark Summer Madness 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. SouthPark Mall More Information

Saturday, June 17 Juneteenth Freedom Festival 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mall C More Information

Sunday, June 18 Duct Tape Festival Noon to 5 p.m. Mercy Health Stadium More Information

Friday, June 23 ESPN Block Party Noon to 7 p.m. Flats East Bank More Information

Saturday, June 24 Saint Ambrose Summer Festival 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Brunswick More Information

Friday, June 30 Van Aken Block Party 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Van Aken District More Information

Tuesday, July 11 Crocker Kids 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Crocker Park More Information

Thursday, July 13 Putting with Police 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mud Run Golf Course More Information

Saturday, July 15 Summer Meltdown 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Downtown Lakewood More Information

Monday, July 24 Radio 1 Family Fun Day 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cleveland Metroparks Zoo More Information

Tuesday, July 25 Pinecrest Play Days 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pinecrest More Information

Saturday, July 29 Fairview Summerfest Noon to 8 p.m. Bohlken Park More Information

Sunday, August 6 The Fest Noon to 8 p.m. Center for Pastoral Leadership More Information

Tuesday, August 8 Crocker Kids 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Crocker Park More Information

Tuesday, August 15 Fun at First and Main 10 a.m. to noon Downtown Hudson More Information

Saturday, September 9 Safety Fair 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aquatic Center More Information

Saturday, September 16 Safety Fair 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Home Depot at Elyria More Information

