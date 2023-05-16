Canucks Sign Kannok Leipert to One-Year AHL Contract Extension

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed defenceman Alex Kannok Leipert to a one-year contract extension ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Kannok Leipert, 22, has spent the entirety of his professional career to date with Abbotsford, currently ranking seventh all-time in games played (85) and fourth in penalty minutes (100) for the club since joining them for the 2021-22 inaugural season.

This past season, the 6-0, 200-pound defenceman ranked second on the team in plus-minus rating (+14) and fourth in penalty minutes (68) despite only skating in 44 regular season games. On April 15 he became the fourth player in Abbotsford Canucks history to record 100 penalty minutes. Kannok Leipert also recorded his first career AHL playoff point (an assist) while making his Calder Cup Playoff debut during Game 1 of the Pacific Division Semi Final series in the Canucks' 3-2 overtime loss at Calgary on April 26.

"The last two seasons have been a blast," said Kannok Leipert. "The city and our fans took this past season to the next level and I'm really looking forward to bringing that energy into the upcoming season. Coming back to the Fraser Valley for a seventh year in a row just feels right."

In addition to spending his first two professional campaigns in Abbotsford, Kannok Leipert has also developed his skillset with the Vancouver Canucks in the club's past two NHL training camps and 2022 Development Camp. His performance at the 2022 Young Stars Classic in Penticton, BC was also proof to management of his progress. "Alex has grown into a role with our team and taken a big responsibility in holding the standard of our environment each and every day," noted Abbotsford GM Ryan Johnson. "I am very excited to have him continue on with the organization."

Entering the 2023-24 campaign, the Regina, Saskatchewan native has now spent parts of his last seven competitive hockey seasons playing in the Fraser Valley. Kannok Leipert skated in 219 regular season games and 28 postseason games with the Langley-based Vancouver Giants (WHL) before joining the Canucks organization as a free agent on August 17, 2021.

