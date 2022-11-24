Toronto Marlies Visit Cleveland Monsters in First Half of Back-to-Back

The Toronto Marlies are back on the road on Friday night, as they head to Cleveland to face the Monsters. This marks the first of four matchups between the two clubs this season.

In the 2021-22 season, the Marlies were 3-2-1-0 against their divisional rivals. However, in the last five years, Cleveland has had the edge with an 11-3-4-2 record against Toronto. The Marlies currently sit atop the North Division with a 10-5-1-0 record, while the Monsters sit in third place with an 8-5-0-2 record.

Both teams are coming off a loss heading into Friday night. Toronto lost 5-3 to the Syracuse Crunch, while Cleveland lost 5-4 in a shootout to the Laval Rocket.

Players to look out on the Marlies side include, Adam Gaudette who has points (3-2-5) in four consecutive games, and Max Ellis who has four assists in four consecutive games. On the Monsters side, Trey Fix-Wolansky leads the team with 22 points in 14 games.

Puck drop is at 7:00pm on AHLTV.

