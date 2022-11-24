Blue Jackets Assign Forward Emil Bemstrom to Monsters, Recall Forward Carson Meyer from Cleveland

November 24, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Blue Jackets assigned forward Emil Bemstrom to the Monsters and recalled forward Carson Meyer from Cleveland. In seven appearances for Columbus this season, Bemstrom logged 2-2-4 with two penalty minutes and added 7-7-14 with two penalty minutes in ten appearances for the Monsters. In 15 appearances for Clevleand this season, Meyer supplied 6-12-18 with 22 penalty minutes and a +10 rating.

A 6'0", 193 lb. right-shooting native of Nykoping, Sweden, Bemstrom, 23, was selected by Columbus in the fourth round (117th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. In 124 career NHL appearances, all for the Blue Jackets, spanning parts of four seasons from 2019-22, Bemstrom supplied 21-19-40 with 14 penalty minutes. In 14 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-22, Bemstrom contributed 9-7-16 with four penalty minutes.

In 16 appearances for HIFK Helsinki in Finland's Liiga during the 2020-21 season, Bemstrom logged 8-9-17 with two penalty minutes and a +2 rating and notched 23-12-35 with eight penalty minutes and a +9 rating in 52 appearances for Leksands IF and Djurgardens IF in Sweden's SHL spanning parts of two seasons from 2016-17 and 2018-19. Bemstrom helped Djurgardens IF claim the 2018-19 SHL SM Silver Medal and was named the 2018-19 SHL Rookie of the Year. Bemstrom additionally represented Sweden at the 2018-19 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship and the 2021-22 IIHF World Championship.

A 5'11", 184 lb. right-shooting native of Powell, OH, Meyer, 24, was originally selected by Columbus in the sixth round (179th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. In 13 career NHL appearances for the Blue Jackets during the 2021-22 season, Meyer logged 1-2-3 with six penalty minutes. In 98 career AHL appearances, all for the Monsters, spanning parts of three seasons from 2020-22, Meyer notched 31-34-65 with 98 penalty minutes.

Prior to his professional career, Meyer registered 16-20-36 with 62 penalty minutes in 66 NCAA appearances for Miami University spanning two seasons from 2016-18 and added 26-27-53 with 52 penalty minutes and a +12 rating in 71 NCAA appearances for Ohio State spanning two seasons from 2018-20, helping the Buckeyes claim the 2018-19 Big Ten Tournament Championship. Meyer supplied 32-20-52 with 47 penalty minutes and a +9 rating in 58 appearances for the USHL's Tri-City Storm spanning parts of two seasons from 2014-16 and helped Tri-City claim the 2015-16 Clark Cup as USHL Playoff Champions.

