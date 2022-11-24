Shepard & Bears Snatch Victory Away from T-Birds

November 24, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Springfield Thunderbirds left wing Matthew Highmore with the puck against the Hershey Bears

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield Thunderbirds left wing Matthew Highmore with the puck against the Hershey Bears(Springfield Thunderbirds)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (7-7-0-3) put together a rugged effort but could not squeak out a win against the Hershey Bears (10-4-2-0) on Wednesday night at the MassMutual Center, as Hershey came away with the 2-1 win.

It became apparent early that goals would come at a premium, as Hershey starter Hunter Shepard and T-Birds backstop Joel Hofer had all the saves in the opening 20 minutes, with neither goalie overly tested in the first period.

Springfield had two power plays to their credit in the opening seven minutes, but the Bears' fourth-ranked penalty kill came up with the answers against a T-Birds power play unit that entered the game with eight man-up goals in the last three contests.

Shepard and Hofer continued to impress in the second period, as the goalies came up with matching sparkling saves throughout a frenetic early stage of period two. Hershey's power play also could not capitalize on a chance past the midpoint of the period, and the game reached the 37-minute mark still without any goals to show for it.

That would change on a face-off deep in the Hershey zone. From the right circle, Matthew Highmore drew the drop of the puck right between his legs to a waiting Martin Frk, who hammed a one-time howitzer through Shepard to give Springfield the 1-0 lead at 17:04. It was the Czech sharpshooter's third goal in the last four games.

The 1-0 edge would not last long, though, as former Thunderbird Henrik Borgstrom won a ferocious board battle on the right-wing wall in the Springfield zone. From there, the slick centerman found Connor McMichael in the slot, and the former first-round pick elevated a wrist shot over Hofer's blocker to tie the game, 1-1, at 17:26.

The game hinged on a golden chance for Greg Printz in the opening minutes of the third period. Mitchell Hoelscher stole a loose puck from Shepard in the trapezoid and funneled a pass toward the slot to Printz. With a seemingly open net, Printz elevated a backhander toward the goal. Somehow, Shepard emerged from nowhere to dive and make a spectacular glove save, which kept the game tied.

Less than three minutes later, after the Bears' fourth of five consecutive penalty kills on the night, Mason Morelli sped through the neutral zone on a breakaway to slip a backhander through Hofer's legs for the game-winning goal at 8:18 of the third.

Hofer, despite a goals-against average under 2.00 in the month of November, has gone winless in his last five hard-luck decisions. He has allowed only 10 goals in that time frame.

The T-Birds try to rebound as they close the five-game homestand on Saturday against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins as the club unveils a third jersey for the first time in club history. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.

Thunderbirds fans can reserve their seats for the 2022-23 season and lock in the best prices and member benefits by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.