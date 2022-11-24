Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation to Host Holiday Toy Drive on November 25th and 26th

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack is pleased to announce that the organization will be holding a holiday toy drive at the club's two home games against the Hershey Bears this weekend. The Wolf Pack and Bears will face off at 7:00 p.m. on both Friday night and Saturday night at the XL Center.

Fans are encouraged to bring a new or unused toy to Friday and Saturday night's games. The toys will be donated to a local area Hartford hospital by Wolf Pack players in conjunction with the Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation.

Fans who bring an unused or new toy will also receive a ticket voucher for the Wolf Pack's December 7th home game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. That game will take place at 7:00 p.m. at the XL Center.

Fans are asked to deposit the toys at the toy drive donation table, which will be staffed by the significant others of current Wolf Pack players. The donation table will be near the concourse entrance inside the XL Center atrium.

