Blackhawks Assign Mitchell to Rockford

November 24, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release


The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have assigned defenseman Ian Mitchell to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. Additionally, the IceHogs have assigned goaltender Mitchell Weeks to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.

Mitchell has appeared in two games with the Blackhawks this season. He has also skated in three games with the IceHogs, posting five points (2G, 3A).

Weeks has appeared in five games for the IceHogs and holds a 3-1 record with a 2.95 goals against average and .909 save percentage.

