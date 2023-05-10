Toronto Marlies Host Rochester Americans in Game One of North Division Final

The Toronto Marlies return to action on Thursday night as they host the Rochester Americans in Game One of Round Three of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. This will be the fourth postseason meeting between the two clubs, and the first since 2019.

The regular season series between Toronto and Rochester was closely contested. The Marlies and the Americans met eight times and split the series 4-4. Toronto finished the regular season atop the North Division with a 42-24-4-2 record, while Rochester placed in third with a 36-27-6-3 record on the season.

In the second round, The Americans battled back from a 2-0 series deficit to win their best-of-five series against the Syracuse Crunch 3-2. Meanwhile, Toronto won their best-of-five series against the Utica Comets 3-1 to advance to the third round. This marks their ninth Division Finals in franchise history.

"Winning the series is a good thing," said Marlies Forward Max Ellis. "We put a lot of effort into it, but I think there is a goal at the end of the road that we want to achieve, and everyone knows the job is not finished yet."

"We have confidence in ourselves that we can make a big push here," said Head Coach Greg Moore. "That round has helped us believe in ourselves, and we're excited to get on in the next round."

Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Logan Shaw, Kyle Clifford, and Joseph Blandisi who lead the way in the postseason with 5 points each. On the Amerks side, Michael Mersch leads his team with 7 points (4G, 3A).

Puck drop is at 7:00pm on the Toronto Maple Leafs app and AHLTV.

