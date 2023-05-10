Blackhawks Agree to Terms with Goaltender Arvid Soderblom

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Arvid Soderblom on a two-year contract that runs through the 2024-25 season ($962,500 salary cap hit).

Soderblom, 23, went 2-10-2 in 15 games with the Blackhawks during 2022-23, posting a 3.45 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage. He also earned a 15-12-5 record with a 2.92 GAA and a .905 SV% with the Rockford IceHogs during the 2022-23 campaign. Soderblom registered a 2-3 record in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs, posting a 3.18 GAA and a .895 SV%.

The 6-foot-3, 179-pound goaltender has played in 18 NHL career games, all with Chicago, going 2-12-2 with a 3.69 GAA and a .889 SV%. In 71 career AHL games with Rockford, Soderblom owns a 36-27-7 record with a 2.83 GAA, .913 SV% and two shutouts. He has played in consecutive postseasons with the IceHogs, going 4-6-0 with a 3.09 GAA and a .912 SV% in 10 contests. Within the Swedish Hockey League, the Göteborg, Sweden native has logged a 13-8-0 career record with a 2.07 GAA, a .920 SV% and four shutouts.

