Griffins Youth Hockey Camps Set for Grand Rapids and Holland

May 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins will conduct two weeks' worth of youth hockey camps again this summer, with week one being staged July 17-21 at Griff's IceHouse at Belknap Park in Grand Rapids, followed by a second week from Aug. 14-18 at Griff's IceHouse West in Holland. The camps enable kids from across West Michigan convenient access to professional instruction from Griffins players and coaches.

Offered to kids ages 6-14, the camp in Grand Rapids will be instructed by Griffins right wing Dominik Shine and former assistant coach Matt Macdonald, with an appearance by former captain Brian Lashoff. The Holland camp will feature instruction by Lashoff and Shine. An appearance will also be made during each week by Grand Rapids assistant coach and 16-year NHL veteran Mike Knuble.

The cost is $400 per child for the Grand Rapids camp, which runs from 8:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., and includes a camp jersey, hat, and daily lunch provided by popular local eateries such as Buffalo Wild Wings and Chick-fil-A. The Holland camp is a shorter day (10 a.m.-2 p.m.) and its $350 cost for the week also includes a jersey, hat, and daily lunch. Locker rooms will be provided for both camps to allow kids to leave their equipment at the arena for the week.

For more information about the camps or to register your child, please click here for the Grand Rapids camp or here for the Holland camp. Call (616) 744-4585 ext. 3027 for more details.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.