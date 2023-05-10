Blues Sign F Mathias Laferriere to One-Year Extension

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed forward Mathias Laferriere to a one-year, two-way contract extension ($775,000 NHL / $85,000 AHL).

Laferriere, 22, dressed in 50 regular-season games with the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, last season, collecting 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) and 22 penalty minutes. The Montreal, Quebec, native was originally drafted by the Blues in the sixth round, 169THoverall, of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Overall, the 6'2, 181-pound forward has posted 35 points (12 goals, 23 assists) and 28 penalty minutes across 106 career AHL regular-season games with the Thunderbirds.

