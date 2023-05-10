The Distillery to Livestream Games 1 and 2 of North Division Finals this Week

(Rochester, NY) -The Distillery, a longtime partner of the Rochester Americans, will be livestreaming the first two games of the Amerks' third-round playoff series against the Toronto Marlies this week.

Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-five North Division Finals are slated for Thursday, May 11 and Saturday, May 13, respectively, at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto.

The Distillery's Mt. Hope location (1142 Mt. Hope Avenue) in Rochester will carry Game 1 beginning at 7 p.m. while fans can watch Game 2 at the restaurant's Winton Road location (3010 South Winton Road) in Henrietta at 4 p.m. Food and drink specials will be offered for both games.

The Amerks' Moose will make an appearance at both games and members of the Amerks Ticket Sales Team will be on-site for Game 2 on Saturday.

The Amerks advanced to the third round of the Calder Cup Playoffs for the second straight year after overcoming a 2-0 series deficit to defeat the Syracuse Crunch three games to two in the North Division Semifinals.

Tickets for Game 3, Rochester's only guaranteed home game of the series, are on sale now and start as low as $18.

Fans can stay current with the latest playoff information as well as purchase tickets for the Calder Cup Playoffs by visiting www.amerks.com/playoffs.

