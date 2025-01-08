Tormenta FC Signs Defender Gabriel Alves

January 8, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release







STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC has announced defender Gabriel Alves to its 2025 USL League One roster, pending league and federation approval. Alves joins South Georgia from Rhode Island FC following the expansion team's historic playoff run to the USL Championship final in 2024.

"Gabriel is a talented and driven player who brings invaluable USL Championship experience," Tormenta FC Head Coach Ian Cameron said. "His leadership and technical ability make him a great addition to our squad. Our club has tracked Gabi for a few years now, and we're eager to see him compete and grow with Tormenta FC in 2025."

Alves played for Marshall University from 2020 to 2022, where he recorded 11 clean sheets from the back line and was pivotal in the team's National Championship winning season. The Brazilian left back captained the Herd in 2022 before attending the 2023 MLS Showcase and starting his professional career.

In January 2023, Alves signed his first professional contract with the Birmingham Legion. In his second appearance for the USL Championship club, Alves scored his first career goal to lift Birmingham to a 1-0 win over Hartford Athletic. Alves played 30 matches with 18 starts throughout the season, scoring two goals. Alves was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week in April after scoring his second professional goal in a standout performance against Phoenix Rising FC.

Most recently at Rhode Island, the left-back made 16 appearances, with the 2024 season culminating in an Eastern Conference Championship title. Defensively, Alves tallied 17 clearances, 14 interceptions, 16 tackles, and four blocks. He also won nearly 80% of his 21 aerial duels.

Alves and South Georgia Tormenta will kick off their 2025 season with a three-match home stretch at Tormenta Stadium, starting on Saturday, March 8, versus the Richmond Kickers.

For additional information or to schedule media interviews, please contact news@tormentafc.com.

Tormenta FC's Current 2025 Roster (6):

Goalkeeper (1): Sam Jones

Defenders (2): Gabriel Alves, Callum Stretch

Midfielders: (2): Conor Doyle, Mason Tunbridge

Forwards: (1): Sebastian Vivas

