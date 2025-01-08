Tormenta FC Adds Goalkeeper Austin Pack to 2025 Roster

January 8, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Goalkeeper Austin Pack with Charlotte Independence

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC has signed goalkeeper Austin Pack to its 2025 USL League One roster, pending league and federation approval. Pack joins Tormenta FC after a three-season tenure with Charlotte Independence during which he cemented himself as one of the league's most reliable goalkeepers.

"Austin brings valuable experience and leadership to our goalkeeper unit," said Tormenta FC Head Coach Ian Cameron. "His consistency and reliability in goal make him a key asset to our team this season. He's proven to be one of the most consistent performers in USL League One these past few seasons, and we aim to add a couple of tools to his game over the course of this year."

Pack's professional career began in 2016 with Puerto Rico FC in the North American Soccer League. The 30-year-old has since competed at multiple levels of U.S. soccer, including stints in the USL Championship with Pittsburgh Riverhounds and Hartford Athletic, and in MLS Next Pro with Portland Timbers 2.

During his time with Charlotte Independence, the 6'3" goalkeeper recorded over 21 clean sheets across three seasons (2021, 2023, 2024). In 2021, Pack was a key factor in the Independence's record-breaking campaign, making 51 saves and helping lead the team to its first playoff win.

Pack and Tormenta FC will open the 2025 League One season by hosting the Richmond Kickers at Tormenta Stadium on Saturday, March 8.

Tormenta FC's Current 2025 Roster (7):

Goalkeeper (2): Sam Jones, Austin Pack

Defenders (2): Gabriel Alves, Callum Stretch

Midfielders: (2): Conor Doyle, Mason Tunbridge

Forwards: (1): Sebastian Vivas

