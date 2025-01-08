Furman Star Ivan Agyaakwah Pens Contract with Greenville Triumph

January 8, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Greenville, SC - Greenville Triumph is pleased to announce the signing of defender Ivan Agyaakwah, pending league and federation approval. The London native was a steady contributor beginning freshman year; He totaled 4,745 minutes across 65 matches for the Paladins. Agyaakwah marked appearances in both of Furman's NCAA Tournament games including 110 minutes in the Paladin's shootout win over #14 UNC.

Furman University (4 goals and 7 assists)

All-SoCon First Team, 4 goals and 3 assists in senior season

Netted first goal in shootout versus UNC in NCAA first round

Helped Furman to a 9-4-6 record, Southern Conference Tournament title, and NCAA Tournament second round appearance in 2024.

SoCon All-Freshman Team (2021)

Agyaakwah is the fourth Furman men's soccer player to sign with the Greenville Triumph. Stay connected with the team's socials and newsletter and get your season tickets for the 2025 17-match home schedule!

