Hearts of Pine Welcomes Khalid Hersi as First-Ever Mainer to Sign with the Club

A historic milestone as the first player from Maine signs with the club.

Portland, Maine - Portland Hearts of Pine is proud to announce the signing of Lewiston native Khalid Hersi, marking a historic milestone as the first player from Maine to join the club. Khalid's remarkable journey from Lewiston's thriving soccer community to the pros serves as a powerful inspiration for young players across Maine.

Born in Atlanta, Khalid moved to Lewiston at age two, where his passion for the game began at an early age being raised in a soccer-loving Somali family. He is one of six in his family to play soccer in Maine, and as a freshman at Lewiston High School, Khalid helped lead his team to the 2019 state final, where he played alongside his older brother Bilal. On the club level, Khalid has played locally for Seacoast United Phantoms and GPS Portland Phoenix.

In 2023, Khalid joined the University of Southern Maine's men's soccer team as a freshman midfielder where he played 15 games. More recently, Hersi played for Wahda United FC in the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL), Khalid's performances earned him a spot on the UPSL Team of the Season.

At the Hearts Open Combine last December, 100 players from 14 countries, including 18 Mainers, competed to grab the attention of the new Hearts of Pine coaching staff. Khalid stood out as MVP of the tryout and five days later was offered a contract by Head Coach Bobby Murphy.

"This is an incredible honor," said Hersi. "Being the first player from Maine to sign with Hearts of Pine means so much to me and my family. I've worked tirelessly for this moment, overcoming setbacks and staying focused on improving every single day. It's a dream come true, not just for me, but for the entire community that has supported me."

Khalid's journey is deeply rooted in his family experience and his connection to Maine's diverse soccer culture. As one of nine siblings in an immigrant family, he grew up around soccer, with siblings who've played at different levels in Maine and a father who has been a coach at Lewiston Middle School for over a decade. Khalid attributes much of his success to his parents' sacrifices and encouragement. "My father always told me, 'If you're on the field, shine,'" Hersi shared. "That advice has stayed with me every time I step onto the pitch."

Head Coach Bobby Murphy recognizes Khalid's potential not only as a talented athlete but as an ambassador for soccer in Maine. "Signing Khalid is a proud moment for our club and our mission to uplift the local community," said Murphy. "His journey inspires the next generation of Maine athletes, proving there is a pathway from our state to the professional level."

Khalid's signing marks a pivotal moment for Portland Hearts of Pine, as the club continues to grow its impact on the field and in the community. The team is eager to see Khalid inspire locals when he steps onto the pitch for his first home game at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

For Hersi, the opportunity is about more than personal success. "It's about representing Lewiston, my family, and everyone who dreams of making it from Maine," he said. "This is just the beginning."

