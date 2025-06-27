Hearts Fall to Rhode Island on the Road

June 27, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

PORTLAND, Maine - Portland Hearts of Pine fell on the road against reigning USL Championship Eastern Conference Champions Rhode Island FC in the USL Jägermeister Cup, with a final score of 4-1 at Centreville Bank Stadium on Friday night.

This game marked the first-ever time a USL League One team visited Rhode Island, and was Portland's second game in a row away from home after spending last weekend in California. With the win, Rhode Island remains at the top of Group 4 in the Jägermeister Cup.

RIFC, who rank second in the USL Championship in terms of possession, controlled the ball during the beginning of the match, holding possession at 61.1% to 38.9%.

In the 18th minute, Maxi Rodríguez won the ball in the midfield and sent a ball over the top of the box to Albert Dikwa who chipped it over Portland keeper Kash Oldapo to put Rhode Island up early in the first half.

Portland nearly tied it up in the 29th minute, when a free kick by Natty James was barely saved by RIFC goalkeeper Jackson Lee. The rebound was nearly tapped in by Jake Keegan before Rhode Island's Rodríguez came in from behind to take away Hearts' equalizing chance.

Rhode Island came out strong again in the second half. In the 49th minute, defender Aldair Sanchez made a run up the left side and crossed the ball through the box to Dikwa, who slipped the ball in between Oldapo and the near post to put RIFC up by two.

The home team was able to capitalize again in the 58th minute, when a left-footed cross sent in by Jojea Kwizera was headed into the back of the net at the far post by Dikwa, giving the Rhode Island forward a hat trick.

Portland continued to battle hard throughout the second half, as possession tilted more in their favor, sitting at 57.8% to 42.2%.

Hearts were finally able to find the back of the net in the 63rd minute. Masashi Wada drove through the space in front of him, dribbling up the midfield before sending a well-placed ball to Titus Washington. Washington took on a Rhode Island defender one-on-one in the box, defeating him and nailing the ball to the bottom right corner, putting Portland up on the board.

But Portland's fight wasn't enough to hold RIFC. Late in the second half, Noah Fuson received a through ball from Sanchez and was able to win the ball at the top of the box, sending a goal in to put Rhode Island up 4-1.

Up next: Portland Hearts of Pine will return home next week for a rematch against AV Alta FC after a 1-1 draw against the club on June 21. The match will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET at Fitzpatrick Stadium and will air live on ESPN+.

GOALS

POR - Titus Washington 63' (Wada)

RI - Albert Dikwa 18' (Rodriguez), Albert Dikwa 50' (Sanchez), Albert Dikwa 58' (Kwizera), Noah Fuson 85' (Sanchez)

DISCIPLINE

YC - Shandon Wright (POR 17'), Jojea Kwizera (RI 36'), Albert Dikwa (RI 44'), Maxi Rodriguez (RI 48'), Mo Mohamed (POR 53')

RC - NONE

LINEUPS

PORTLAND HEARTS OF PINE - Kash Oladapo, Mahlamaki Camacho, Sean Vinberg (Nathan Messer 45'), Shandon Wright, Mo Mohamed, Nathaniel James, Masashi Wada, Mickey Reilly (Pat Langlois 59'), Walter Varela (Jay Tee Kamara 70'), Titus Washington, Jake Keegan © (Ollie Wright 59')

UNUSED SUBSTITUTES - Hunter Morse, Mikey Lopez, Colby Quiñones

RHODE ISLAND FC - Jackson Lee, Aldair Sanchez, Karifa Yao, Frank Nodarse, Rio Hope-Gund, Jojea Kwizera (Taimu Okiyoshi 88'), Maxi Rodriguez (Kevin Vang 88'), Clay Holstad © (Marc Ybarra 71'), Noah Fuson, Joe Brito (Dani Rovira 70'), Albert Dikwa (Isaac Angking 79')

