Liadi and Wright Named to USL League One Team of the Week

June 24, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland, Maine - Azaad Liadi and Ollie Wright have been named to the USL League One Team of the Week for Week 16, the league announced today.

In the 77th minute of Portland Hearts of Pine's match at AV Alta FC on Saturday night, Nathan Messer lofted a free kick into Alta's penalty area that both Kemali Green and Titus Washington got touches on before it fell to Wright outside the six-yard-box. Wright flicked the ball into the air then drove it low into the middle of the penalty area, where Liadi sent a one-time shot past Alta goalkeeper Carlos Avilez and into the back of the net.

Liadi's goal tied the match at 1-1, and ultimately secured a vital road point for Hearts.

This is Wright's third time earning Team of the Week honors in 2025-the winger was named to the bench in Week 12 before being named Player of the Week in Week 15-while it represents the second honor for Liadi, who was named to the bench in Week 9.







