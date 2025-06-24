Chattanooga Falls on the Road to Greenville Triumph

June 24, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

The Chattanooga Red Wolves six game unbeaten streak came to an end of Saturday night after falling to the Greenville Triumph on the road, 3-1. The Red Wolves continued their road stretch Saturday night in Greenville, South Carolina. The visitors struck first after Pedro Hernandez capitalized off a defensive mistake to put Chattanooga in front just twelve minutes in. Hernandez intercepted a pass after a ball was played back into the center back that rolled underneath his foot. The attacker pounced on the mistake and took it first time delivering a strike into the bottom left corner from just outside the box. With the goal, Hernandez recorded his fifth goal of the season leading all Red Wolves players.

Greenville would nearly score eleven minutes later but Red Wolves keeper Ricardo Jerez would make an outstanding save off a header from point blank range. The home side continued to apply pressure grabbing the breakthrough goal just over halfway through the first half. Forward, Leonardo Castro tallied the goal off a header that just hit the inside of the post to bring the two sides level. The Triumph continued to create chances following the tying goal. Just before half the hosts hit the outside of the post and forced yet another important save from Jerez thirty seconds into the half. Later on, Greenville's Toby Sims scored the team's second header of the match after a flick on from the near post off a corner. Red Wolves Jerez nearly came up with another huge save to keep the sides even but couldn't keep it out. Chattanooga's best chance in the second half came when a ball was clipped in behind to Hernandez. The striker took the ball down inside the eighteen-yard box but caught it leaning back, sending it over the bar. In the 77' minute, after good ball movement, the Triumph were able to advance the ball into their attacking half and delivered a cross into the box. The cross was met and finished by Ezekiel Soto sealing the win for the host.

The road loss ends the Red Wolves six match unbeaten streak. Despite the loss Chattanooga remains fourth in the table and just two points back from third with a game in hand. The team will look to bounce back on Saturday, June 28th when they face FC Tulsa on the road in the USL Jägermeister Cup. The game can be watched on ESPN+. The Chattanooga Red Wolves will return to CHI Memorial Stadium on July 5, 2025 to face off against One Knoxville SC at 7PM. The Den will be hosting a RED OUT so come in all your red gear to celebrate Chattanooga is RED! Don't miss out on this hot team and come experience the energy of the Den! Purchase tickets with the link below:

