Chevone Marsh Signs with Greenville Triumph
January 8, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Greenville Triumph SC News Release
Greenville, SC - Greenville Triumph SC has signed Jamaican forward Chevone Marsh for the upcoming season, pending league and federation approval. Marsh brings significant experience from top leagues across the globe over his 10-year career:
19 goals, 4 assists in 62 matches with Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
Played in Jamaica (Cavalier FC), Finland (KPV Kokkola), El Salvador (AD Chalatenango), and Costa Rica (Jicaral Secoba, Santos Guapiles)
5 appearances for the Jamaican national team, 2 goals
Marsh will reunite with former Red Wolves teammate, Ropapa Mensah, for their third season together. Marsh's addition will strengthen the core group of returning players in the Triumph offense. With 2025 signings underway, fans can expect additional announcements as the club prepares for the upcoming season. Stay tuned for updates on the team's socials and newsletter and get your season tickets for the team's new 17-match home schedule!
