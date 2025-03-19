Triumph Survives PK Shootout to Advance in U.S. Open Cup

March 19, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Asheville, NC - The Greenville Triumph kicked off its fifth U.S. Open Cup campaign with a hard-fought victory against Asheville City SC in Asheville, NC. Facing the USL League Two side for the first time, the Triumph encountered an aggressive opponent determined to defend their home turf. Asheville's defensive discipline kept Greenville at bay, and despite some physicality that saw two yellow cards issued by the 26th minute, neither team could find a breakthrough as the first half ended scoreless.

Greenville's most promising opportunity came in the 64th minute when a long ball into Asheville's box saw Leo Castro hit the ground, but no foul was given. Asheville continued to pressure down Greenville's right side, but goalkeeper Seth Torman and the Triumph defense stood firm. With neither team able to break the deadlock in regulation, the match entered extra time, where chances came and went without changing the scoreline.

The tension peaked in the penalty shootout, where both teams converted their first two attempts. Triumph keeper Seth Torman came up big, blocking Asheville's third kick to shift the momentum. After Greenville's third successful PK and a block on Mensah's shot, the pressure was on Asheville's final attempt, which ricocheted off the crossbar. Greenville's Sebastian Velasquez stepped up to seal the victory, sending the Triumph through to the next round with a 4-3 shootout win.

