Goalkeeper Owen Finnerty Signs with Forward Madison FC

March 19, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has signed Goalkeeper, Owen Finnerty, for the 2025 Season, pending league and federation approval. Prior to his move to the Flamingos, Finnerty competed for MLS Next Pro club, Inter Miami ll. During his 2024 season with the club, Finnerty appeared in 10 matches, playing just shy of 1,000 minutes, and posted three clean sheets.

"We're excited to add a promising young goalkeeper in Owen," Head coach and Technical Director, Matt Glaeser, said. "I expect him to come in and add competition and quality to our goalkeeping position. He's an athletic shot-stopper with solid distribution ability who we feel fits the profile we like at Forward Madison."

Finnerty's first year with Inter Miami ll marked his first professional contract, where he played 1,100 minutes for the club in just the 10 matches that he appeared in during the 2023 season.

"I'm super excited to be joining Forward Madison," said Finnerty. "I'm ready to give my all for this club, this city, and these incredible fans. Let's go get some trophies!"

The Michigan-native began his collegiate career playing for his home state, University of Michigan Wolverines, in 2019. As a freshman, Finnerty recorded 15 saves, three clean sheets and a goals-against-average of 0.79 in just eight matches played. His sophomore and junior seasons boasted much of the same success, saving 35 shots and recording a 0.68 save percentage across the two years.

In 2022, Finnerty transferred to the Michigan State Spartans to conclude his college career. In his senior season, Finnerty helped propel his team to win the Big Bear Trophy by recording a shoutout versus his former team, the Michigan Wolverines. On the season Finnerty started in all of his 17 games played, recording 79 total saves and receiving honors of Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week and second-team All-Big Ten.

