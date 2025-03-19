Westchester SC Records HistoricFirst Win, Edging FC Motown in US Open Cup Debut

March 19, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC News Release







Juan Carlos Obregón (New York, NY) etched his name in the history books for the second time in as many matches, scoring on a penalty kick in the 81st minute scoring to key WSC's 1-0 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup win over FC Motown on Tuesday night at Montclair (NJ) Soccer Park in Montclair, New Jersey. it marked the club's first-ever win following their 1-1 draw with Greenville Triumph FC in their USL League One debut last week, a game in which Obregón again provided the WSC scoring lift with a penalty kick in the first half of play. This back and forth match was a defensive struggle for both sides, with keeper Dane Jacomen recording WSC's first-ever win and shoutout.

"It was a hard fought win for us, it felt really good to get the first one, especially in the US Open Cup," Jacomen added after the game.

Westchester outshot FC Motown in the game, and will next be in action on Saturday March 29 at Texoma SC.

