One Knoxville Celebrates Launch of USL Promotion and Relegation System

March 19, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - One Knoxville SC proudly joins the United Soccer League (USL) in celebrating a transformational moment in American soccer, with the announcement of the forthcoming introduction of promotion and relegation across a unified three-tier professional system.

The promotion and relegation system will link the newly announced USL Division One when it launches in 2027-28, with the USL Championship and USL League One. Clubs will have the chance to earn promotion to a higher league or risk relegation to a lower league based on season performance.

This bold, historic decision creates a new opportunity where clubs like One Knoxville can rise through the ranks on merit, and opens up a future where the club can pit itself against some of the biggest teams and cities in the United States.

"This is more than just a shift in structure, but a fundamental change in how soccer clubs in America can think about themselves," said One Knoxville Managing Partner Drew McKenna. "Promotion and relegation creates real stakes and real rewards until the very last day of the season, as fans of European soccer have seen for years. This is an incredible opportunity for our club, our players, and most importantly, our community. We've always dreamed big in Knoxville, and now we can dream even bigger."

The move aligns U.S. soccer with the global game, echoing the traditions of leagues such as the Premier League, La Liga, and Bundesliga, as well as the types of storylines made famous by television series like Ted Lasso and Welcome To Wrexham. For fans in East Tennessee, it means more matches that matter, with every tackle, every save and every goal now carrying greater weight. Whether climbing toward the top or battling to stay in touch, the stakes are higher and every moment more meaningful.

"As an American and soccer fan, I never thought we'd get the chance to experience promotion and relegation in our country," said Head Coach Ian Fuller. "What an exciting and historic moment for One Knox, the United Soccer Leagues, and soccer in the States. Promotion and relegation makes sure that every match means something, which hasn't always been the case in our country. Exciting times ahead for all soccer fans."

More information about the implementation timeline and structure will be announced in the coming months. In the meantime, One Knoxville invites fans, partners, and the entire community to rally behind this next chapter.

