Defender Timmy Mehl Back for 2025 Season with Forward Madison

January 8, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has re-signed defender, Timmy Mehl, for the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval. Mehl had a tremendous second season with the Mingos starting in 17 of his 18 appearances in 2024. Timmy was a massive contributor to the success of the team's remarkable defense leading the club in interceptions with 27, and tallying 34 tackles, 57 clearances and six blocks.

"We are excited to have Timmy back in the team for 2025," said Head Coach & Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "He has proven to be a consistent performer in USL League One and was a part of one of the best defensive units in the league last year. His athleticism and ability on the ball make him a great fit for our style of playing."

Hailing from Manhattan Beach California, the 29-year-old brought plenty of professional experience to the Forward back line starting in 2023 when he first signed with the club. Timmy's defensive prowess contributed to the Mingo's incredible defensive performance this past season which secured a league-high 11 clean sheets.

"I came back to win a championship," said Mehl. "I think it is a perfect combination of coaching staff, a core group of guys coming back, and new signings coming in. The club has done a great job of building a great culture here in Madison. I can't wait to get to work with this group and build on what we had last year!"

Mehl's professional career began in 2019 when he signed with North Carolina FC in the USL Championship league before being loaned to the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC in USL League One that same year. From there, Mehl was picked up mid-season by Loudon United FC in 2020 where he stayed through 2021. In 2022 he was signed by the Tampa Bay Rowdies before, again, being loaned to the Red Wolves. Timmy finally found his way to Forward Madison FC in 2023, becoming a defensive staple for the Mingos these past two seasons.

