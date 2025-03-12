Greenville Triumph & Liberty Soccer Clubs Break Ground on Triumph Stadium at BridgeWay Station

March 12, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







(Mauldin, S.C.) - The Greenville Triumph Soccer Club and Greenville Liberty Soccer Club, in partnership with the City of Mauldin and Hughes Investments, celebrated the groundbreaking of a multi-use sports and entertainment stadium at BridgeWay Station today. The groundbreaking marks a significant milestone for the Upstate, as the stadium is poised to become a vibrant hub for sports, entertainment, and community events.

"Today, we are taking a significant step toward realizing our vision of creating a stadium that embodies the best of the Upstate community," stated Joe Erwin, Chairman and Owner of Greenville Triumph SC and Greenville Liberty SC. Set to open for play in 2026, Erwin emphasized the stadium's importance as the permanent home for both teams and a community asset built for the people of the Upstate.

"This stadium will be more than just a home for the Greenville Triumph and Liberty; it will be a place where champions are crowned, families gather, and communities unite. It will be a hub for our youth athletes, concertgoers, and community celebrations-a place where memories will be made for generations to come," Erwin said.

Brazilian soccer legend and member of the Greenville Pro Soccer ownership group Ronaldinho Assis attended the groundbreaking. "This stadium will be a place of dreams, where young boys and girls can come to watch their heroes and compete on the field. I am proud to be part of this project, and I promise to support this club and the community, helping to make those dreams a reality."

The stadium results from a collaborative effort between Greenville Pro Soccer, the State of South Carolina, the City of Mauldin, and Hughes Investments, developer of BridgeWay Station. As the permanent home for Greenville Triumph and Liberty, the stadium will serve as a hub for professional and youth sports while hosting field sports such as lacrosse, rugby, and football and a venue for concerts, festivals, and various community events.

"This project represents not just a new stadium, but a new chapter in Mauldin's growth and development," said Mauldin Mayor Terry Merritt. "We are bringing the world to Mauldin by embracing the world's game. This facility will create jobs and attract visitors and inspire the next generation of athletes in our community," Merritt said.

The stadium will also provide significant economic and social benefits to the region. Located at the center of BridgeWay Station, a vibrant mixed-use development, the stadium is on Interstate 385 at the southern gateway into Greenville. It sits at the epicenter of the soccer teams' Upstate fan base.

"BridgeWay Station is about community, connection, and creating memorable experiences, said Phil Hughes, president of Hughes Investments. "The stadium will be more than just a place to watch soccer; it will be the beating heart of BridgeWay Station. We are excited to see this facility's positive impact on our community for generations to come."

For more information on the project and upcoming events, or to inquire about season tickets and sponsorship opportunities, please visit GreenvilleTriumph.com/newstadium and GreenvilleLiberty.com/newstadium.

