Spokane Velocity FC: Local Linear Coverage 2025

March 12, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane, Wash.- Local KHQ/SWX will broadcast 7 home, and twelve away Spokane Velocity FC matches this season, while KREM2/KSKN 22 will broadcast 8 home games. In total, twenty-seven matches will air on these trusted stations for local fans.

"The Eastern Washington and North Idaho Spokane Velocity FC fan will be able to directly view home and away matches from the comfort of their living room through our two local linear partners in KREM 2/KSKN 22 and NonStop Local KHQ/SWX," remarked Tate Kelly, the Vice President of Partnerships for USL Spokane. These regional broadcasts will increase accessibility to Velocity FC's home and away games, allowing supporters to tune in when they are not in attendance.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with USL Spokane. It is truly our pleasure to deliver the broadcasts of Velocity FC and Zephyr FC matches, home and away, to our viewers across the region!" Said John Fritz SWX Station Manager

"I am personally very thankful to John Fritz and Jason Ramsey at NonStop Local KHQ/SWX for seeing the value to deliver regionally the area's first professional men's soccer club. Viewership options through NonStop Local KHQ/SWX will be a natural fit for our growing fanbase," Kelly stated.

Velocity FC matches airing on NonStop Local KHQ/SWX and KREM 2/KSKN 22 will continue to connect the local community to the players and coaches, creating fan and team growth. The coverage of local professional sports increases fan support and brings the community together over the topic of sports.

"This is an exciting moment for sports fans in Spokane," said RJ Merritt, President and General Manager of KREM 2 and KSKN 22. "Soccer is growing rapidly in our region, and we're honored to work with Spokane Velocity to bring their matches to an even broader audience. Coming off their exciting inaugural season, we can't wait to showcase the passion and energy of this club."

"RJ Merritt and his team at KREM 2/KSKN 22 have been believers in what we are building for the soccer community for quite some time now. Our values are aligned to deliver a professional level soccer broadcast to the region for the next 2 years. We are grateful that KREM 2/KSKN 22 will help grow our fan base over the coming years," said Kelly.

Below is the full schedule of local coverage. Please check the club's schedule web page for updates and television coverage for each match by visiting https://www.uslspokane.com/velocity-fc-schedule/

KREM / KSKN - 2025 Velocity Home Matches:

HOME

3/16/25 - Spokane vs. One Knoxville SC- 4 pm - Live KSKN

4/27/25 - Spokane vs. Oakland Roots SC - 4 pm - Live KREM

5/4/25 - Spokane vs. Westchester SC- 4 pm - Live KSKN

5/18/25 - Spokane vs. Richmond Kickers - 4 pm -Live KSKN

7/2/25 - Spokane vs. Texoma FC - 7 pm - Live KSKN

8/2/25 - Spokane vs. Union Omaha - 7 pm - Live KSKN

9/21/25 - Spokane vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC - 4 pm - Live KSKN

9/27/25 - Spokane vs. Greenville Triumph SC - 6 pm - Live KREM

KHQ / SWX - 2025 Velocity Home Matches:

HOME

4/5/25 - Spokane vs. Portland Hearts of Pine - 6 pm - Live SWX

4/13/25 - Spokane vs. Texoma FC - 4 pm - Live SWX

6/11/25 - Spokane vs. Charlotte Independence - 7 pm - Live SWX

6/14/25 - Spokane vs. Forward Madison FC - 7 pm - Live SWX

7/26/25 - Spokane vs. Sacramento Republic FC - 7 pm - Live SWX

8/9/25 - Spokane vs. AV Alta FC - 7 pm - Live SWX

10/11/25 - Spokane vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - 6 pm - Live SWX

AWAY

3/29/25 - Spokane at Greenville Triumph FC - 1 pm - Live SWX

4/19/25 - Spokane at AV Alta FC - 7:30 pm - Live SWX

5/10/25 - Spokane at South Georgia Tormenta. - TBD

5/28/25 - Spokane at Monterey Bay FC - TBD

6/21/25 - Spokane at Richmond Kickers - 4 pm - Live SWX

7/19/25 - Spokane at Chattanooga Red Wolves - TBD

8/21/25 - Spokane at Forward Madison - 5 pm - Live SWX

8/31/25 - Spokane at One Knoxville SC - 4 pm - Live SWX

9/13/25 - Spokane at Texoma FC - TBD

9/17/25 - Spokane at Union Omaha - 5 pm - Live SWX

10/3/25 - Spokane at Charlotte Independence - 4 pm - Live SWX

10/18/25 - Spokane at FC Naples. - TBD

10/25/25 - Spokane at Union Omaha - TBD

CBS Sports Network (National TV Broadcast) - 2025 Velocity Home Match:

9/7/25 - Spokane vs. Westchester SC - 4 pm - Live CBS Sports Network

