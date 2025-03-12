Jacks Sign Cameroonian Defender Pele Ousmanou to Season-Long Loan

March 12, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte Independence announced today defender Pele Ousmanou is joining the team on a season-long loan from USL Championship side Hartford Athletic. The 20-year-old played 45 minutes in Hartford's 2024 season.

Ousmanou will wear #3 for the Jacks.

"I want to thank Brendan Burke and Hartford Athletic for working with us to bring Pele here. The loan benefits us greatly and allows us to work with a top young prospect," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach, Mike Jeffries. "Pele is an exciting player with a tremendous athletic ceiling and powerful defensive qualities. His ability on the ball suits our style of play; in addition, he brings a smile and positive mentality to the group."

Prior to signing a long-term contract with Hartford before the 2024 season, Ousmanou played with Elite Falcons FC of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Football Association in 2023. Ousmanou appeared in 13 games, playing 1,130 total minutes and scoring one goal.

"I personally am excited to be able to offer the club the best professional service possible to allow the club to win a lot of titles and finish at the top of the podium and I am seriously excited to start the season," expressed Ousmanou.

Ousmanou was born and raised in Cameroon.

