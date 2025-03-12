Charlotte Independence Sign Veteran Striker Christian Chaney

March 12, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte Independence announced today the signing of journeyman striker Christian Chaney, pending league and federation approval. Chaney joins the Jacks after two successful seasons with USL League One side Forward Madison FC, scoring 23 goals in 62 appearances across all competitions.

Chaney will wear #99 for the Jacks.

"We are excited to add one of the top League One strikers over the past several seasons. Christian provides us a box presence as well as an ability to hold the ball and aid in our build up play," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach, Mike Jeffries. "His strength and pace will help open the game for us; with his competitiveness and physicality, he is the type of striker defenders do not like matching up with."

Prior to joining FMFC, Chaney signed for former USL League One side Central Valley Fuego FC before the 2022 season, scoring 11 goals in 29 total games and finishing 9th in the league in scoring. The Fresno, CA native bounced around before landing in Central Valley, appearing in seven games for both the Jacks in 2020 and Maltan club Mosta FC in 2019.

"I'm really excited. I played here before back in 2020 when COVID ended. It was a good city and great time for me, working under Coach Mike Jeffries," expressed Chaney. "I am excited to come and bring a trophy to Charlotte. This club has always been a solid top-flight club and I'm here to give all I can and score as many goals as possible and give Charlotte something to look forward to."

Chaney's goal scoring record first became evident with former USL Championship side Fresno FC in 2018-19. Over 51 total appearances, the striker scored 12 goals.He appeared in 12 matches with USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC in 2017 after starting his career with Ararat FC of the Armenian Premier League the year prior.

Chaney played collegiate soccer with the Fresno City Rams from 2011-2014.

The 2025 USL League One Season begins on Saturday, March 15 for the Jacks as they host long-time rivals Richmond Kickers at American Legion Memorial Stadium. 2025 Season Ticket Deposits are available now for just $25 per seat. This year, the club also introduced a new Lil' Jacks Kids Season Ticket which includes all 17 home games starting at just $100.

