Tormenta FC Claims Three Points in 2-1 Win Over Portland Hearts of Pine

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC's hard-fought game against Portland Hearts of Pine ended just like the last time the team faced a league newcomer: with a win at Tormenta Stadium. This 2-1 victory over Maine's USL team gives the Ibis claim over three more points on the USL League One table.

South Georgia started the match strong with an early goal by midfielder Mason Tunbridge in the seventh minute. The opening goal started with forward Yaniv Bazini's cross to tonight's captain, midfielder Aaron Walker. A layoff to Tunbridge and a swift shot to the net led to the Englishman's fourth goal of the year. Mason Tunbridge extends his record as Tormenta FC's lead goal scorer for the 2025 season. However, Tunbridge was not the Ibis' only first-half hero. A Hearts of Pine penalty spelled danger for Tormenta FC, but goalkeeper Austin Pack rose to the challenge and stopped the shot with the tip of his toe.

"I just try to read them and do the best that I can," Pack elaborated on his save after the match. "Luckily, I was able to come up with the save."

Portland did not make the second half easy for Statesboro's home team. Constant attacks by the away side created challenges for the defense until a free kick in the 81st minute led to level scoring mere minutes from full time. However, a through ball from Bazini to forward Niall Reid-Stephen led to a breakaway goal by the super-sub in the 83rd minute, securing the win for South Georgia.

"No matter who's on the sideline, it's the players' game once you step over that white line," explains interim Head Coach Jordan Bell. "So we prepared them as best we could, and I think they went out there, and they delivered."

Coming Up Next: Tormenta FC is back in action quickly as they head to Charleston to face the Battery in the Third Round of the U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday, April 15. The Ibis then continue their road stretch with a league match at Charlotte Independence on Saturday, April 19, before returning home for Paws and Claws Night on Saturday, April 26, against Greenville Triumph SC.

Box Score:

Tormenta FC 2-1 Portland Hearts of Pine

Scoring Summary:

TRM: 6', Mason Tunbridge (Aaron Walker)

POR: 81', Patrick Langlois (PK)

TRM: 83', Niall Reid-Stephen (Yaniv Bazini)

Misconduct Summary:

TRM: 16', Jackson Kasanzu (Yellow)

POR: 30', Jaden Jones-Riley (Yellow)

TRM: 31', Handwalla Bwana (Yellow)

TRM: 38', Anatolie Prepelita (Yellow)

TRM: 46', Yaniv Bazini (Yellow)

POR: 69', Mikey Lopez (Yellow)

TRM: 79', Anatolie Prepelita (Red)

TRM: 87', Sebastian Vivas (Yellow)

POR: 89', Walter Varela (Yellow)

TRM: 90+', Austin Pack (Yellow)

TRM Starting XI: Austin Pack, Oscar Jimenez, Simba Kasanzu, Anatolie Prepelita, Gabriel Alves, Alon Drey, Gabriel Cabral, Mason Tunbridge, Aaron Walker (C), Yaniv Bazini, Handwalla Bwana

POR Starting XI: Jaden Jones-Riley, Samuel Mahlamaki Camacho, Patrick Langlois (C), Sean Vinberg, Michel Poon-Angeron, Azaad Liadi, Evan Southern, Jacob Keegan, Michael Reilly, Shandon Wright Cabrera, Kashope Oladapo

About South Georgia Tormenta FC

Founded in 2015, South Georgia Tormenta FC is a professional soccer club based in Statesboro, Georgia. Competing in both the USL League One and the USL W League under the United Soccer League (USL), the club also runs a robust academy system in South Georgia and the Lowcountry of South Carolina. Tormenta FC's competitive roster includes local, national, and international players.

Since starting play in 2016, the club has quickly established itself as a top contender, first in USL League Two and later as a founding member of USL League One in 2019. In 2022, Tormenta FC secured its first championship titles in both the USL W League and USL League One.

