Portland Falls to South Georgia on the Road, 2-1

April 12, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







Portland, ME - Patrick Langlois made history for Portland Hearts of Pine (0-1-2) on Saturday night when he became the first-ever goalscorer for the team in USL League One play, but his 81st-minute strike was ultimately not enough as South Georgia Tormenta FC (2-2-1) held on to win 2-1 at Tormenta Stadium.

With a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup third round clash against Rhode Island FC coming up on Tuesday night, head coach Bobby Murphy rang the changes against Tormenta, handing Kash Oladapo, Samuel Mahlamäki Camacho, Mickey Reilly, and Jake Keegan their first starts of the season.

Tormenta, who entered the weekend with the second-best offense in the league, opened the scoring in the sixth minute when Mason Tunbridge drilled a shot past Oladapo into the bottom corner of the net from close range.

Hearts were gifted an opportunity to level the score in the 25th minute when Jackson Kasanzu crashed into Mickey Reilly in the penalty area, sending Reilly sprawling. Kasanzu got the worst of the challenge, and after receiving medical treatment was substituted for Callum Stretch. Azaad Liadi stepped up to take the penalty for Portland, but his shot down the middle was blocked by South Georgia goalkeeper Austin Pack, who thrust his left leg out in desperation while diving and knocked the ball away.

Liadi had a number of quality chances over the remainder of the first half, and was unlucky not to score on multiple occasions. In the 32nd minute he pressured Pack into coughing the ball up, only for his shot to hit the near post; in the second minute of stoppage time he came close again when he left Anatolie Prepelita flat-footed in the penalty area, but his attempt flashed wide.

With just nine minutes left in the match Liadi took Prepelita on again, but this time Prepelita brought the Hearts forward down. On a night where Tormenta picked up eight of the match's 11 cards, that was Prepelita's second yellow-and his second red in his last three games.

Nathan Messer, who scored a rocket of a long-range goal in Portland's 4-0 Open Cup win over C.D. Faialense on March 20, curled his free kick into the penalty area, but Pack parried it away. The ball fell to Langlois though and the Australian midfielder made no mistake with the putback, emphatically slamming the ball into the back of the net to tie the match at one apiece.

Hearts' joy was short-lived however, as Yaniv Bazini played a long ball through that put Tormenta forward Niall Reid-Stephen one-on-one with Oladapo in the 83rd minute; Reid-Stephen slipped the ball beneath Portland's diving goalkeeper to restore South Georgia's lead.

NEXT UP

Portland Hearts of Pine return to Maine to face USL Championship side Rhode Island FC in the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on April 15. The match will kick off at 7:00 p.m. and will be streamed live on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo. Tickets are available at tickets.heartsofpine.com.

