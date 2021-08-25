Topa Comeback Complete with Return to Brewers

Rockland County, NY - Former Rockland Boulder Justin Topa has completed his rehab from right elbow problems and IS back in the big leagues with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Topa made his initial appearance of the 2021 season on August 12 at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs with one perfect inning. Two days later, things were a bit rockier as he allowed five runs to the host Pittsburgh Pirates in 2/3 of an inning.

All in all, Topa made 14 rehab appearances spread out among three Milwaukee farm teams - the Nashville Sounds of Triple AAA-East, the Biloxi Shuckers of Double AA-East and the Brewers' rookie team out in the Arizona Complex League.

Over those 14 appearances, Topa logged 13 innings and allowed only nine hits and four runs (2.77 ERA) to go along with 13 strikeouts and three walks.

In spring training this season, Topa was diagnosed with a right flexor tendon strain that resulted in him being placed on the 60-day DL. He began throwing again in late June and was sent to Arizona to begin his rehab assignment in mid-July.

Topa, who pitched one full season, 2017, for the Boulders, finishing at 14-3 with a 3.50 ERA, originally signed with the Texas Rangers in June of 2018 after splitting two decisions with the Boulders. He spent the remainder of the 2018 season in the Rangers' organization before opting for free agency that off-season.

In March of 2019, Topa signed with the Brewers. He spent 2019 in the Brewers' farm system before earning a call-up to the big club during the 2020 season. He appeared in six games for the Brewers last year, going 0-1 with a 2.35 ERA.

Topa, 30, a native of upstate Binghamton, attended LIU-Brooklyn and was a 17th round selection of the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2013 MLB Draft. He spent the 2013 through 2016 seasons in the Pirates' organization.

The 6'4", 200-pound Topa, who reached 98 MPH with his fastball last season, was expected to have a big role in the Brewers' bullpen this year until sidelined by his injury.

