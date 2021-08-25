Lake Erie Crushers Postponed

Wednesday evening's game at Mercy Health Stadium between the Lake Erie Crushers and Southern Illinois Miners has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a double header on Thursday evening. Game one will begin at 5:05 PM.

