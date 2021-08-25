Boomers Capture Suspended Game Before More Rain

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers were able to complete a suspended game, grabbing a 4-3 win over the Gateway Grizzlies before the second contest was postponed due to rain. The teams will play a doubleheader on Thursday night at 5:00 p.m.

Before the rain hit on Tuesday, Gateway held a 2-1 lead in the third. Braxton Davidson drove home the Schaumburg run with a sacrifice fly. When the contest resumed, Jack Snyder entered and left runners at second and third. The Boomers then quickly scored twice in the bottom of the third to take the lead. Brett Milazzo was hit by a pitch and scored on a double from Nick Oddo. Chase Dawson tallied his ninth triple of the year to extend his on-base streak and drive home Oddo with two outs. Gateway tied the game with a run in the fifth before Dawson put the Boomers in front for good. Alec Craig drew a one-out walk and scored on a double from Dawson.

Andrew Dean worked 2.2 innings before the rain on Tuesday. Snyder earned his first professional victory by tossing 2.1 innings on Wednesday. Isaiah Rivera notched 3.1 innings and Thomas Nicoll worked the final .2 for his sixth save. Schaumburg won despite accumulating just three hits, all for extra bases. Dawson tallied two hits and drove home two. Rain began to fall right when the managers were trading lineup cards to start the second contest, forcing the postponement to Thursday.

The Boomers (40-38) conclude the series on Thursday night on Jimmy Buffett Night presented by Glenmark and a Pint Night presented by Versiti. Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets and information or call 847-461-3695.

