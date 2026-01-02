CFL Toronto Argonauts

Top 5 Toronto Argonauts Plays from 2025

Published on January 2, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
In this Top 5 list, we break down the biggest Toronto Argonauts plays of the 2025 season! From clutch touchdowns to momentum-shifting moments, see which highlights rose above the rest.

