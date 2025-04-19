Tonight's OKC Comets Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
April 19, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Oklahoma City Comets News Release
Oklahoma City - The Oklahoma City Comets game tonight against the Tacoma Rainiers at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader of two seven-inning games starting with Game 1 at 1:35 p.m. Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Game 2 will follow approximately 30-40 minutes following the conclusion of the first game. Gates will open at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Fans with tickets to tonight's game will be able to redeem their ticket for one of equal or lesser value to any remaining game of the OKC Comets 2025 season, based upon availability. Tickets may be exchanged by emailing [email protected] or in person at the ticket office at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
The ceremony recognizing first responders and the 30th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing originally scheduled for tonight will be rescheduled to a later date.
