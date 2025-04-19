Lawlar Stays Hot, Aces Fail to Hold off Express in 8-4 Loss

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (10-10) were defeated 8-4 by the Round Rock Express (10-10), the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, on Saturday at Greater Nevada Field.

The Aces' offense was alive in the early frames, scoring all four of their runs in the first two innings. Trey Mancini put Reno on the board in the first, driving in Jordan Lawlar with an RBI single. The former eighth-round pick is off to a solid start in 2025, slashing .313/.329/.475 with four doubles, three home runs, and 10 RBI.

Lawlar continued his excellence at the plate, plating two runs on an RBI triple in the second frame. The 22-year-old is on fire, going 23-for-68 (.338) with 12 extra-base hits and 18 RBI in April.

On the mound, Billy Corcoran tossed 5 2/3 innings for the Aces on Saturday, allowing five runs, eight hits, and one walk, with one punchout. Despite a rocky start to the season, Corcoran has shown steady improvement over his last few outings, posting a 4.22 ERA with seven strikeouts in his last two starts.

Ildemaro Vargas kept it rolling with the bat, driving in Lawlar with a double in the second inning. The veteran infielder has been fantastic hitting in the heart of Reno's lineup, slashing .320/.388/.520 with three home runs and a team-leading 20 RBI.

The Aces will look to bounce back in Sunday's series finale vs. the Round Rock Express, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PST.

Aces Notables:

Jordan Lawlar: 1-for-3, 1 3B, 2 RBI, 2 R

Trey Mancini: 1-for-4, 1 RBI

Ildemaro Vargas: 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI

