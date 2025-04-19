Tacoma Rainiers and Oklahoma City Comets Postponed on Saturday

April 19, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Today's game between the Tacoma Rainiers (9-10) and the Oklahoma City Comets (12-7) at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark was postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, Sunday, April 20. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 11:35 AM (PT) with game two to start approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one. Both games will be seven-inning contests.

The Rainiers will return home to Cheney Stadium on Tuesday to open a six-game series with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. First pitch is slated for 11:35 AM (PT).

