Tacoma Rainiers and Oklahoma City Comets Postponed on Saturday
April 19, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Tacoma Rainiers News Release
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Today's game between the Tacoma Rainiers (9-10) and the Oklahoma City Comets (12-7) at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark was postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, Sunday, April 20. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 11:35 AM (PT) with game two to start approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one. Both games will be seven-inning contests.
The Rainiers will return home to Cheney Stadium on Tuesday to open a six-game series with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. First pitch is slated for 11:35 AM (PT).
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 19, 2025
- Tonight's OKC Comets Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Oklahoma City Comets
- Tacoma Rainiers and Oklahoma City Comets Postponed on Saturday - Tacoma Rainiers
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Oklahoma City - Tacoma Rainiers
- Tonight's Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather; Doubleheader Scheduled for Tomorrow at 12:05 PM - Albuquerque Isotopes
- OKC Comets Game Notes - April 19, 2025 - Oklahoma City Comets
- Grand Slam Lifts River Cats Over Bees in Offensive Slugfest - Salt Lake Bees
- Bullpen Fires 4.2 Scoreless Innings But Sugar Land Drops Friday Night Contest - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tacoma Rainiers Stories
- Tacoma Rainiers and Oklahoma City Comets Postponed on Saturday
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Oklahoma City
- Rainiers Fall Short on Friday in 4-3 Loss to Comets
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes at Oklahoma City
- Tacoma Takes Thursday Night Thriller with 5-4 Win over Comets