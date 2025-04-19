Bullpen Fires 4.2 Scoreless Innings But Sugar Land Drops Friday Night Contest

LAS VEGAS, NV - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (8-12) took an early 3-1 lead but the Las Vegas Aviators (13-6) stifled Sugar Land's offense the rest of the way in a 5-3 defeat on Friday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. Highlights of tonight's game can be found here.

Although RHP Tyler Ivey (L, 0-2) spun two strikeouts in the first, an RBI single by Colby Thomas put the Space Cowboys behind 1-0 after one.

Sugar Land responded to the early deficit with a three-run second. Kenedy Corona walked after being behind in the count 0-2, stole second, and Zack Short slapped a single to center, putting runners on the corners. Jésus Bastidas ambushed the first pitch of his at-bat, lacing a line drive to left, scoring Corona. In the ensuing at-bat, Tommy Sacco Jr. recorded his third RBI of the year with a single through the right side, and Quincy Hamilton's productive groundout plated the third Space Cowboy of the frame.

However, the Aviators also posted a three-run second grabbing the lead, 4-3. Ivey settled in during the third inning, retiring Las Vegas in order, including one strikeout, his fourth of the game. His night ended after one out in the fourth as RHP Rhett Kouba entered for the first time in the series. The righty punched out two, but an inherited run scored on a bases-loaded walk as the Aviators went up 5-3.

Kouba kept Las Vegas at five runs, firing a scoreless fifth and sixth before LHP Blake Weiman took over in the seventh. Sugar Land turned double plays in the seventh and eighth as Weiman sat down six of the seven batters he faced without allowing a run.

In the ninth, the Space Cowboys went down in order, capping off a streak of 21 straight Sugar Land batters retired. Shay Whitcomb, who walked to lead off the third, was the last Space Cowboy to reach base.

NOTABLE:

Â Kenedy Corona's run in the second pushed his run-scored streak to six games with seven runs over that span. It breaks the tie with his previous career-high of five straight games with a run scored between April 11-15, 2023 with the Asheville Tourists. He also picked up his first stolen base of the season.

Â Sugar Land tied their season-high in double plays turned with three. The Space Cowboys turned three double plays on April 3 against the Durham Bulls.

Â Rhett Kouba's 2.2 scoreless innings was his fourth consecutive appearance without allowing an earned run. He has thrown 8.2 straight innings without allowing an earned run.

Â Blake Weiman's 2.0 innings were a season high and the first time he tossed 2.0 innings since August 29, 2024 with the Tennessee Smokies.

Â Friday night marked the first time in 2025 that the Space Cowboys did not record an extra-base hit.

Â Shay Whitcomb extended his on-base streak to 12 games with a walk in the third.

Game Five of Sugar Land's six-game series with the Las Vegas Aviators renews on Saturday at 9:05 pm CT. RHP Miguel Ullola gets the ball against RHP Joey Estes. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Season Memberships for the 2025 Space Cowboy season, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.

