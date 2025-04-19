OKC Comets Game Notes - April 19, 2025

April 19, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers (9-10) at Oklahoma City Comets (12-7)

Game #20 of 150/First Half #20 of 75/Home #11 of 75

Pitching Probables: TAC-RHP Michael Mariot (0-0, 4.50) vs. OKC-LHP Justin Wrobleski (0-1, 1.86)

Saturday, April 19, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 6:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game : The Oklahoma City Comets try to take the lead in their home series against the Tacoma Rainiers at 6:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The series is tied, 2-2, and the Comets have won two of the last three games...Tonight is First Responders Night on the 30th anniversary of the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. The Comets will take the field wearing the team's City Celebration jerseys and 405 hats.

Last Game : Ryan Ward lined a RBI single into right field in the eighth inning to give the Oklahoma City Comets the lead on the way to a 4-3 win against the Tacoma Rainiers Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Ward also gave the Comets the first lead of the night with a RBI single into center field in the second inning. Tacoma tied the score in the third inning before a sacrifice fly by Dalton Rushing in the third inning and a sacrifice fly by Hunter Feduccia in the fourth inning staked the Comets a 3-1 advantage. Tacoma came back to tie the score, 3-3, before Ward's go-ahead single in the eighth inning.

Today's Probable Pitcher : Justin Wrobleski (0-1) makes his third start with the Comets this season...During his last outing April 13 in Round Rock, Wrobleski pitched 4.0 innings, allowing two runs and one hit - a home run - with four strikeouts and a career-high six walks, taking the loss in a 6-3 defeat...He made a start for the Los Angeles Dodgers April 8 in Washington and allowed eight runs and eight hits, including two homers, with three walks and four strikeouts in 5.0 IP and was charged with the loss in the Dodgers' 8-2 defeat. He was optioned back to OKC the next day...Wrobleski made his season debut with the Comets April 1 against El Paso with 5.2 scoreless frames...The lefty spent time at three levels of the Dodgers organization last season, appearing in 13 games with Double-A Tulsa, seven games with OKC and eight games with Los Angeles...Wrobleski made his MLB debut July 7, 2024 against Milwaukee and went on to post a 1-2 record, 5.70 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP with 26 K's and 16 walks with the Dodgers...He is rated as the Dodgers' No. 9 prospect by Baseball America and was selected by the Dodgers in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft from Oklahoma State University.

Against the Rainiers : 2025: 2-2 2024: 8-7 All-time: 72-75 At OKC: 48-34

The Comets and Rainiers meet for their first of three series this season, including their lone series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as well as their only series during the first half of the PCL schedule...OKC edged Tacoma, 8-7, in the 2024 season series with 12 of the 15 meetings between the teams being played at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. OKC also won six of the final eight games between the teams last season...Both teams scored 82 runs against one another last season, with OKC hitting 18 home runs compared to six for the Rainiers...Ryan Ward led OKC with 12 RBI and tied for the team lead with three home runs with James Outman and Andre Lipcius in the season series...Last season marked the first time OKC won a season series against the Rainiers since 2019, as Tacoma went a combined 16-11 against OKC during the 2022 and 2023 seasons and the teams did not meet in 2021...Seven of OKC's last 15 home victories against the Rainiers have come via walk-off wins, including four in a row at one point last season.

We Remember : First responders who assisted in the aftermath of the April 19, 1995 Murrrah Building bombing will be honored on the field during a pregame ceremony tonight and, alongside representatives from the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum, the No. 168 will be retired in recognition of the 168 lives lost in the wake of the tragedy. Additionally, 168 seconds of silence will be observed in their honor.

Free Bird : Alex Freeland was held without a hit Friday night, but drew two walks, scored a run and had a stolen base. Over his last 13 games, Freeland is batting .386 (22x57) with nine multi-hit games, 10 extra-base hits, 15 RBI and nine runs scored...His 26 hits lead all players in the Minors to start the season, while his nine doubles rank tied for second in the Minors and also are tied for the league lead in the PCL. Freeland's six stolen bases are tied for the PCL lead, while his 17 RBI are tied for sixth...He has already surpassed his doubles total from 2024 with OKC when he hit seven doubles over 39 Triple-A games and is one RBI shy of tying his Triple-A mark of 18 in 39 games with OKC last season. He is already up to six stolen bases with the Comets this season after recording two with OKC in 2024.

The Warden : After being held 0-for-11 over his previous three games, Ryan Ward recorded his seventh multi-hit game of the season and third multi-RBI game of 2025 last night. Ward went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a walk...He now has 207 RBI in his OKC career, placing him sixth on OKC's all-time career Bricktown-era RBI list and he is now 21 RBI away from tying the team record of 230 set by Jason Botts (2005-08). He is now one RBI shy from tying Nate Gold (2007-09) for fifth place...Ward hit two home runs in Round Rock last week and has 56 home runs in his OKC career (277 games), ranking fourth all-time on OKC's Bricktown-era list and four away from tying Jason Hart's team record of 60 career homers (2002-03; 2006). His next homer will tie him with Scott Sheldon (1998-99) for third place.

2-for-1 : The Comets turned their 21st double play of the season last night - tied for most in the Minors. Oklahoma City now has recorded seven double plays over the last three games, including four on Wednesday. It was the first time OKC turned four double plays in a nine-inning game since June 9, 2024 vs. Round Rock...The Comets have at least one double play in each of the last seven games for a total of 13 during that time.

Cheers for Chavis : Michael Chavis went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored last night. Over his last eight games, Chavis is 11-for-32 (.344) with four homers, three doubles, seven RBI and 10 runs...On Monday, Chavis was named PCL Player of the Week for the period of April 8-13. During OKC's road trip in Round Rock, Chavis went 9-for-21 (.429) with four home runs, a double, six RBI, eight runs scored and three walks over five games...Chavis' six homers are second-most in the league and his .651 SLG is third.

Austin City Limits : Austin Gauthier had last night off but drew two walks in Thursday's game and has now reached base in 10 straight games as well as in 18 of his last 29 plate appearances (.621 OBP). During the 10-game stretch, Gauthier is 10-for-30 with 14 walks...Gauthier's 15 total walks this season are tied for second-most in the league, while his .473 OBP ranks third...This is his longest on-base streak since reaching in 11 consecutive games with OKC June 11-22, 2024.

Ready to Launch : The Comets offense has been held to four runs or less in five straight games for the first time this season, totaling 16 runs along with 34 hits, batting .215 (34x158) during that time. Yesterday the Comets matched their season low with five hits...OKC's run total over the last five games is lowest in the PCL in contrast to the first 14 games of the season when the Comets' 88 runs scored, .293 AVG, .397 OBP, .489 SLG, .886 OPS and 19 stolen bases led all PCL teams, while the team's 125 hits ranked second and OKC's 69 walks ranked tied for second...OKC was last held to four runs or less in five straight games Sept. 3-9, 2024 when OKC scored a total of 10 runs...The Comets went 2-for-7 with runners in scoring position yesterday and are now 7-for-59 (.118) over the last seven games and 11-for-75 (.147) over the last nine games.

Sales Pitch : Last night was the fourth time in the last seven games the Comets allowed three runs or less in a game. OKC's pitching staff owns a league-best ERA of 3.81 and has allowed a league-low 80 runs (73 ER) on 146 hits through 19 games, while the Comets' 180 strikeouts are third-most in the PCL...However, OKC issued seven walks again last night, marking the ninth time the Comets have issued seven or more walks this season. Oklahoma City's 113 walks allowed through 19 games (5.9 per game) are most in the Minors or Majors. Including just one double last night, the Comets have allowed a total of seven extra-base hits over the last seven games and 10 extra-base hits over the last nine games. Additionally, the Comets have allowed only one home run across the last seven games.

Around the Horn : After outhitting their opponent 10 times over the first 11 games of the season, the Comets have now been outhit by their opponent in six of the last eight games, including each of the last five games...Chris Okey had Friday night off, but hit safely in a sixth straight game Thursday night and is 7-for-21 (.333) during the stretch with eight RBI.

