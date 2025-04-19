Tonight's Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather; Doubleheader Scheduled for Tomorrow at 12:05 PM

April 19, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Tonight's contest between the Albuquerque Isotopes and the El Paso Chihuahuas has been postponed due to inclement weather. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow (Sunday, April 20) beginning at 12:05 pm. Gates will open at 11:00 am.

Both contests will be seven innings with approximately 30 minutes between games.

The Inaugural City Roots game, presented by Estrella Jalisco, and Duke City Flag giveaway has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 17 at 6:35 pm.

Sunday's Easter Candy Hunt will not take place on the field as originally scheduled. Candy will be distributed to kids upon entry to Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park (while supplies last).

Tickets for tonight's game can be used as a rain check for all future 2025 Isotopes regular season home games for a ticket of equal or lesser value based on availability (excluding premiums dates: May 4, July 4 and July 5). You must bring your ticket to the Isotopes Park Box Office starting Sunday, April 20 for any exchanges. Tickets may be exchanged at fans' convenience.

Fans are encouraged to keep their tickets until they know what game date they would like to attend. Exchanges must be made exclusively at the Isotopes Park Box Office.

Please click here for more weather information and our rain check policy.

Fans can purchase individual tickets to all remaining Isotopes home games here. Information on group outings can be found here.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.