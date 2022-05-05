Tonight's Game Postponed, Doubleheader Scheduled for Saturday

Tonight's scheduled game with the Tri-City Dust Devils has been postponed due to field conditions and inclement weather. The game will be made up on Saturday, May 7th as part of a doubleheader starting at 5:09 PM. Both games will be seven innings, with the second game beginning 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Avista Stadium gates will open at 4:00 PM on Saturday for the doubleheader.

Fans who had tickets to tonight's game can exchange those tickets for any other 2022 Spokane Indians home game based on availability. Please contact the Spokane Indians ticket office at (509) 343-6886 to make your exchange.

Tickets for Saturday are available and will be good for both games of the doubleheader (this includes fans who have already purchased tickets for Saturday's game).

The Spokane Indians continue their series against the Tri-City Dust Devils on Friday, May 6th with Fireworks Night presented Valley Glass & KXLY AM 920/100.7 FM. Stick around after the game for a spectacular fireworks show! Don't forget to purchase your glow necklaces in the Spokane Indians Team Store. First pitch is at 6:35 PM and gates open at 5:30 PM.

Saturday's doubleheader is Jockeys & Juleps Night presented by Azteca Mexican Restaurants. Ladies don your big hats, gentlemen come sporting your bow ties and suspenders as we celebrate the biggest horse race of the year. Get your BINGO card as you enter the stadium to participate in Coeur d'Alene Casino Baseball B-I-N-G-O! Follow along with the action to win great prizes throughout the game, all courtesy of Coeur d'Alene Casino. Stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!

The homestand wraps up on Sunday, May 8th with the Mother's Day Game presented by Radia. Treat Mom to a day at the ballpark. We'll be celebrating all the amazing moms, step moms, grandmothers and mother figures in attendance all game long. Stick around after the game for Pizza Factory Catch on the Field, with Mom of course!

