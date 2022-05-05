Canadians Join MiLB.TV, Now Streaming All Home Games

May 5, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Fans can now catch all the action at Nat Bailey Stadium from anywhere with an Internet connection as the Vancouver Canadians join MiLB.TV for the 2022 season.

Every remaining home game will be streamed live from the ballpark and can be accessed on a computer, iPad, iPhone, Android device or Smart TV with a current subscription to MiLB.TV. Access to every C's home game and 6,500+ other MiLB games is available for $39.99 a year or $12.99 per month. Fans will receive a $10 discount when they use the code CANADIANS at checkout.

"We're incredibly excited to provide fans who can't make it to the ballpark with a way to watch C's Baseball," team president Andy Dunn said. "While nothing beats a game at The Nat, MiLB.TV is the next best way to keep up with the future Blue Jays. We're looking forward to showcasing our players, the ballpark and our city for fans across the globe."

An active subscription will allow fans to watch Canadians games when the team travels to Hillsboro and Eugene as well. Any playoff games at Nat Bailey will also be streamed live on the platform. Every game is archived and can be viewed on demand.

To purchase a MiLB.TV subscription, visit milb.com/live-stream-games.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.