Scuffling C's Trail Big Early, Fall to Frogs

VANCOUVER, BC - The recent stretch of struggles continued for the Vancouver Canadians Wednesday night as they fell behind early and never recovered in an 8-4 loss to the Everett AquaSox (Mariners) at Nat Bailey Stadium.

Everett took a 4-0 lead in the first thanks to five singles and added three more in the third on a three-run homer by Andy Thomas to put the C's in a 7-0 hole.

Vancouver rallied for two runs in the bottom of the third. Doubles from Andres Sosa, Zach Britton and Leo Jimenez cut the deficit to five runs.

Sosa, Britton and Jimenez combined for more production in the fifth. The C's catcher started the inning with his second two-bagger, Britton singled to move him to third then Sosa scored on an error. Jimenez plated Britton from third later in the frame with a sacrifice fly to make it 7-4 Frogs.

Abdiel Mendoza worked three scoreless innings from the fourth to the sixth and matched a single-game high by a Canadians reliever with six strikeouts to keep the C's within striking distance, but an Everett run in the eighth but the game out of reach as Vancouver went quietly in the final three innings.

With the loss, the Canadians drop below .500 for the first time this year. They are 1-6 in their last seven games.

The C's will look to return to the win column tomorrow night for Throwback Thursday when they wear their 1996-inspired uniforms. Southpaw Naswell Paulino goes for Vancouver and will be opposed by Everett's Jordan Jackson. Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. with first pitch to follow at 7:05 p.m. on CanadiansBaseball.com, MiLB TV and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

