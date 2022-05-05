C's, 'sox Rained out on Thursday

VANCOUVER, BC - The Vancouver Canadians were rained out of their game with the Everett AquaSox (Mariners) Thursday at Nat Bailey Stadium. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader with two seven-inning games on Saturday, May 7. First pitch of game one is set for 1:05 p.m. and the second game will begin approximately 40 minutes after the completion of the first.

Tickets for today's game can be used as an undated voucher the can be redeemed for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any game during the remainder of the 2022 season, subject to availability.

The second Fortis BC 'Nooner at The Nat of the season is still on as scheduled for tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. Southpaw Naswell Paulino gets the start for Vancouver and will be opposed by Everett's Jordan Jackson. Coverage begins at 1:00 p.m. on CanadiansBaseball.com, MiLB.TV and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

