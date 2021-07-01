Tonight's Game Has Been Postponed

July 1, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release







WILMINGTON, DE - Tonight's game against the Rome Braves has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made-up as a part of a single-admission double header scheduled for Saturday, July 3rd. Both games will be 7 innings. Fans with tickets dated for tonight's rainout are asked to exchange them for any remaining regular season game during the 2021 season.

Gates will open at 5:00 pm on Saturday with the first game beginning at 5:30 pm. Fans with tickets dated for July 1 are welcome to one or both games. Fans with tickets for Saturday's Red, White, & Blue Rocks All-You-Can-Eat Picnic Buffet will be contacted directly with more information.

