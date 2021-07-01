Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (July 1)

The Dash take on Greenville for the third game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m..

Winston-Salem Dash (23-27) vs. GREENVILLE DRIVE (25-25)

LHP Bailey Horn (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Yusniel Padron-Artilles (1-2, 5.20 ERA)

7:05 p.m. - Fluor Field (Greenville, SC)

Game #51

DASH JUMP AHEAD EARLY, DROP GAME TWO

The Winston-Salem Dash were defeated 5-4 in Greenville on Wednesday, failing to hold onto an early 2-0 advantage in the loss.

The scoring began in the second when Luis Curbelo belted his team-best 10th homerun of the season to give the Dash a 1-0 lead, cracking a big fly for the second straight game. Yoelqui Cespedes slugged his second homer of the season in the following frame, boosting the edge to 2-0.

Greenville struck back in the bottom of the third with a sacrifice fly from Nick Sogard, later plating three runs in the fifth to take their first lead of the game at 4-2.

The Dash remained feisty, scoring a run in the sixth on a Yolbert Sanchez groundout to halve the deficit. Winston-Salem drew even in the eighth with a Lenyn Sosa RBI single, knotting the contest at 4 apiece. The tie was short-lived however, as Tyreque Reed blasted the go-ahead homer in the bottom of the eighth to give the Drive their 25th win.

Cespedes, who was named to the 2021 Futures Game roster prior to the game, finished with two hits and three runs scored. Sanchez logged his 11th multi-hit game of the year in the loss, plating one.

THE YUSNIEL PADRON-ARTILLES FILE

A 22nd-round selection from Miami Dade CC, Yusniel Padron-Artilles starts for the third time this year. The righty makes his 10th appearance of the season and his second against the Dash, having tossed two innings at Truist Stadium on June 10, allowing three hits and two earned runs.

Scouting reports detail a delivery that is quick to the plate with quick arm action that allows the righty to pitch downhill. Padron-Artilles throws a fastball, curveball, and changeup, with the fastball ranking as one of his best pitches. The fastball for the righty tops at 94, sitting 89-92 with good sink and cut on the heater.

Strikeouts have always been a calling card for the Havana, Cuba native. After striking out 109 hitters in 88 innings in 2019, Padron-Artilles has struck out 25 in 27.2 this year, continuing his solid pace of punching out hitters.

THE HITS KEEP COMING

Coming into the third game of the series against Greenville, the Dash have three players carrying double-digit hit streaks. Both Ian Dawkins and Lenyn Sosa have eclipsed the double-digit threshold in their hitting streaks, with Dawkins carrying a 11-game streak and Sosa logging a hit in 13 straight. The pair of hitting streaks are the two longest by a Dash hitter this year.

Yolbert Sanchez has reached the double figure plateau as well, bringing a 10-game hitting streak into game three against the Drive. Sanchez has flashed power during the streak as well, cracking his first career two homer game against Asheville in the prior series.

THE DASH AND DRIVE: THE SEQUEL

Winston-Salem and Greenville square off for their second head-to-head series of the 2021 campaign Tuesday after the Drive rattled off four straight wins at Truist Stadium from June 10-13.

The Dash jumped ahead 2-0 in the six-game set in Winston-Salem, scoring a pair of 6-4 victories over the Drive - including their largest comeback win of the season on June 8 - to edge Greenville and take the first two games of the series. The Drive bounced back in the following four contests, limiting the Dash to just six runs over the final four games to escape with a series victory.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

Winston-Salem sends southpaw Taylor Varnell to the mound Friday looking to take game four in the series. Varnell leads the team in ERA and WHIP, compiling a 2.03 ERA and 0.93 WHIP. The lefty has allowed just a .174 batting average to opposing batters.

Jay Groome earns the start for the Drive come Friday. The former first round selection toes the rubber for the 11th time this year and is facing the Dash for the second time in 2021. The southpaw allowed four runs (two earned) over four innings against Winston-Salem on June 9, striking out four. Groome was selected 12th overall in 2016, featuring a curveball that was ranked among the best of any prospect in 2016.

