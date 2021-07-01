Hot Rods Game Notes

Yesterday... The Hot Rods scored a run in the third, fourth, and fifth innings to beat the Grasshoppers 3-2 on Wednesday. The scoring was headlined by a 423-foot homer from Evan Edwards to give them the lead in the fifth and the bullpen held the Grasshoppers scoreless the rest of the way. Tanner Dodson pitched 2.0 perfect innings, picking up his second win of the season. Colby White tossed a scoreless ninth inning to secure the win and his first save as a member of the Hot Rods.

Walk-Off Winners... The Hot Rods have collected three walk-off victories this season. The first was a walk-off grand slam off the bat of Greg Jones on May 15th against Asheville. Greg Jones sent his team home happy again on June 12th, reaching on an error and bringing in the winning run against Aberdeen. Tuesday was the first walk-off that Greg Jones was not involved in, as Connor Hollis pushed in the winning run with a bases-loaded walk.

Getting Hot... Evan Edwards has put together a hit streak over the past five games. During these five games, he is 6-17 (.353) with four homers and seven RBIs. Those four homers are half of his total for the month of June, hitting eight in the month altogether. Edwards now has nine long balls, hitting just one in the month of May, coming in the first series of the season against the Greenville Drive.

Home Field Advantage... Out of their 33 wins, Bowling Green has taken 17 at home. The Hot Rods have seven consecutive games at Bowling Green Ballpark dating back to June 9th. Over that span, they have outscored their opponents 48-33, including just one extra-inning game. Also in that timeframe, the Hot Rods are beating opponents by an average of 2.14 runs per game.

Goodbye June... The Hot Rods ended the month of June with a 3-2 win over the Grasshoppers. This was just one of 19 wins Bowling Green logged in the month, finishing with a record of 19-5. The offense flexed it's muscles, launching 48 homers while crushing their number of 34 long balls hit in May. The pitching staff posted a 3.80 ERA with 233 strikeouts and 56 walks, lowering their ERA and walks from May.

Yesterday's Notes... Edwards has homered in three of his last four games... He's hit four home runs during that stretch... Edwards has a five-game hit streak... He also has an RBI in four straight games... His two RBIs make this his fifth multi-RBI game this year... Alexander has a hit in each of the last five games he's recorded a plate appearance... Bowling Green is 6-2 in day games... The Hot Rods are 14-7 when opponents score first... BG is 3-2 this season when having the same amount of hits as their opponent... Bowling Green is 19-5 in the month of June... The win evens the all-time series against the Grasshoppers, 3-3...

Now pitching: Jayden Murray... With five wins in his last five starts, Jayden Murray has kept opponents in check. Over his nine total starts this season, the righty has posted a 1.90 ERA over 42.2 innings pitched. Murray has seven consecutive outings pitching 5.0 innings dating back to May 19th. The Hot Rods have won seven of the nine games he has started, which has him tied in that category with Zack Trageton.

