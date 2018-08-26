Tomshaw Deals, Collins Homers in Barons Win

August 26, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons News Release





BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Barons (63-68) were able to use a dominant pitching performance from Matt Tomshaw and a two-run home run from Zack Collins to hand the Jackson Generals (71-61) their first loss of the series by a score of 2-0 on Sunday afternoon at Regions Field.

Turning Point: In the bottom of the opening inning, Joel Booker led off with a bunt single and got to second on a passed ball. Shortly after, Collins was able to drive a two-run homer over the right field wall, giving the Barons a 2-0 lead. That proved to be enough run support for the Barons to get the win.

Facts And Figures: Tomshaw (W, 6-7) turned in his 10th quality start of the season as he pitched 7.0 innings of scoreless ball in the win. Collins' 15th home run in the first inning now puts him in second place on the team, behind Matt Rose who has 16 on the season.

He said it: "It's always good to get a win and regardless of where we are in the standings," Tomshaw said. "We just have to go out as a team and give it our all."

By The Numbers: Tomshaw pitched 7.0 scoreless innings, struck out six, and allowed just three hits without a walk. Brian Clark (SV, 2) came on in relief and pitched the final 2.0 innings, allowed three hits, and struck out one without allowing a run to record the save.

Moments That Mattered: The Barons welcomed 15-year-old Kolbe Thornbury, a former Children's Hospital patient, as he signed a one-day contract and threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game on Sunday afternoon.

Quotable: "Kolbe is a great guy," Tomshaw said of Thornbury. "He was all smiles and his story is just unbelievable to bounce back from a heart transplant and be where he is today."

Up Next: The Barons and the Generals will play game four of the series on Monday night with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. Left-hander Bernardo Flores (2-5, 2.98) will get the start for the Barons, while Jon Duplantier (5-1, 2.03) gets the nod for the Generals. Curt Bloom will have the call on 960 WERC News Radio and the iHeart Radio app.

--BARONS-

The Birmingham Barons are the proud Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. The Barons will return to Regions Field for the final homestand of the season August 24- 28 against the Jackson Generals. For ticket information, game schedule, promotions calendar, or for additional information about Regions Field, visit barons.com or call (205) 988-3200.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 26, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.